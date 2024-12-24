Vote now to pick the world's Best Theme Park Attraction

Happy Christmas Eve to all Theme Park Insider readers. As we approach the end of 2024, we are opening the final-round voting for our Best Attraction award.

Based on your nominations this year, here are the 12 finalists for this year's Theme Park Insider Award for Best Attraction, including the defending winner Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Your collective vote here will determine the winner of this honor, which I will announce January 1.



In case you missed them, votes are now open for the other three categories in this year's awards:

Please join us in voting in this categories as well, if you have not done so already.

As always, thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

