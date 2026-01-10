Walk Time: A 'Handcrafted' love letter to Disneyland

In entertainment and some theme parks, "walk time" is the final paid minutes of your shift, when you get to pack up and head home. Inspired by that, at Theme Park Insider, "Walk Time" is our weekend, week in review column.

Disneyland Handcrafted

Disney this week invited reporters to preview Leslie Iwerks' new documentary about the construction of Disneyland, "Disneyland Handcrafted." I interviewed Leslie here: Step back in time to the making of Disneyland.

Thursday night, I got to see the film at the Walt Disney corporate headquarters in Burbank. I will have more to say about the movie in my Orange County Register column closer to its January 22 debut on Disney Plus and Disney's YouTube channel. But I will say that that I found the work a timely affirmation of the power of human innovation and creation.

"Handcrafted" is a perfect title for this film, which shows Walt Disney Archives footage of the park's one-year construction in cinéma vérité style, without talking heads. Archival audio and clips from the old "Disneyland" TV show provide all the context you need to watch Disneyland come to life over the course of one year in 1954-55.

Pattern-matching AI cannot envision a dream like Walt had of Disneyland. Walt's artists delivered handcrafted, hand-painted, hand-sculpted environments that continue to engage loyal fans to this day, 70 years later. I doubt that any of today's AI slop online and on the airwaves will be able to accomplish that.

Six (Red) Flags

Six Flags kept making news this week. First, the company bailed on a deal to buy full ownership of Six Flags Over Texas: Six Flags declines to buy full ownership of its first park. Then, the company announced a $1 billion private sale of senior notes, as it looks to refinance debt... at a higher interest rate: Six Flags to borrow more money to pay off debt. Then a series of trademark filings seemed to point to a sale (or spinoff) of several current Six Flags properties: Trademark applications may point to sale of Six Flags parks.

New CEO John Reilly and his management are making tough decisions that should buy the company time to make changes needed to help improve Six Flags' performance. But will they succeed?

There's at least one bit of hopeful news, though. The company has applied for a trademark for what appears to be the name of its Kingda Ka replacement in New Jersey: Six Flags' Phantom Spire?

Have a beer and watch the animals

Reilly's former company, SeaWorld, is bringing back free beer at the Orlando park for guests age 21 and up through the end of the month. It's one free 7oz. beer per day per guest at Waterway Grill Patio.

SeaWorld also is hosting its behind-the-scenes "Inside Look" event again in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio this weekend and next. Animal caretakers will be in the park to talk to guests about what SeaWorld does to care for (and sometime rehabilitate) the animals in the park. Check park schedules for events, which are included with park admission. For tickets to all the SeaWorld parks, please visit our authorized ticket partner.

