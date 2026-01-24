Search the site Search

Walk Time: Checking in on Disney Abu Dhabi

In theme parks and entertainment, "walk time" is the name for the final paid minutes of your shift, when you gather your stuff and start heading home. At Theme Park Insider, "Walk Time" is our weekend look back at the past seven days in theme park news.

Disney meetings

Bob Iger and Josh D'Amaro checked in on Disney Abu Dhabi this week. The Disney CEO and Disney Experiences Chairman visited the UAE capital, where they met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council H.E. Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral Chairman H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, and Miral CEO Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, "the meeting discussed the development plans for the Disney Theme Park Resort project on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, announced in May 2025 following a strategic partnership agreement between Miral and The Walt Disney Company."

What those development plans specifically entail, well, no one is disclosing them just yet. But Disney has promised its most technologically advanced park ever, which is something that Miral certainly has the ability to deliver, given its strong track record developing successful Abu Dhabi tourist destinations. For more, see Why did Disney choose Abu Dhabi for its next theme park?

Back in the U.S., Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum also met with a VIP this week - Chef Gordon Ramsay.



Ramsey, Mickey Mouse and Mazloum. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Ramsey is partnering Earl of Sandwich for the new Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby restaurant that Disneyland confirmed will be opening this year in Downtown Disney. That new building, on the far west side of the shopping and dining district, also will be the newest home for the Earl of Sandwich counter-service shop.

Universal announcements

Universal Orlando this week revealed that it is building a second installation of Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Florida. The Intamin coaster is taking over the site formerly occupied by Hollywood Rip, Ride, Rockit, which closed last year.

The first installation of the coaster is now testing at Universal Studios Hollywood. That coaster stands on a steep hillside, so Universal will have to change the track layout for the flat construction site in Orlando. But Universal has promised spinning, "drifting" cars - just like in California - as well as a 170-foot vertical spike over CityWalk. The new coaster will open in 2027.

In Japan, Universal this week also announced an expansion of its partnership with The Pokémon Company. The deal will see new "innovative, immersive, and world-class Pokémon experiences" coming to Universal Studios Japan - widely tipped to replace the former The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride. After that, the new Pokémon "experiences" (why can't Universal just say "attractions"?) will come to other Universal theme parks around the world, likely starting with Universal Orlando. No timelines yet.

On the Discussion Forum, we have had an insightful conversation about roller coasters valleying, following the incident on Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe last week: What's the deal with Stardust? Take a look if you would like to learn more about the tech behind when something really does go wrong on a theme park ride.

Replies (5)