Search the site Search

Walk Time: Is this the theme park recession?

In theme parks and entertainment, "walk time" is the name for the final paid minutes of your shift, when you gather your stuff and start heading home. At Theme Park Insider, "Walk Time" is our weekend look back at the past seven days in theme park news.

Is it time to admit that the regional amusement park industry is in a recession? United Parks - the owner of the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks - reported a tough 2025 this week. That follows last week's week results at Six Flags. Epic Universe boosted Universal's theme parks in Orlando last year, and Disney's theme park revenue is up, too. But the two largest regional theme park chains in the United States are falling even further behind the market leaders. We have the details from United's earnings report at United Parks reports lower attendance, revenue in 2025.

Merlin Entertainments is investing in its Legoland theme parks in the U.S. this year. The company is spending $94 million on its new Lego Galaxy-themed attractions in Florida and California. We have on-ride POV video now for Galacticoaster, which is open in Florida and opens in California next week: Galacticoaster opens at Legoland Florida.

More roller coaster news: Universal filed a patent application this week for what amounts to a shock absorber system on thrill rides. Could this take at least some of the pain out of an emergency stop?.

Disney announced this week that Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. will be the godfather of the Disney Adventure cruise ship, which is on its way to its new home in Singapore. The Adventure stopped in Tokyo for resupply and a brief press opportunity, in which Disney Cruise Line announced Downey's new gig. Disney Adventure sails its maiden voyage March 10.

Disneyland this week also announced a new guided tour at the park: Women Who Make the Magic Guided Tour. This $110 tour starts March 6 and highlights the work of women Imagineers and designers who contributed to the park, including Mary Blair, Harriet Burns, Alice Davis, Dorothea Redmond, Ruth Shellhorn, Leota Toombs and Kim Irvine. Reservations are available on the Disneyland website.

Disney this week also announced a major change in concept for the Animation Academy-style attraction that will open in The Walt Disney Studios land in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World this summer. Live animator hosts are out, to replaced by an animatronic Olaf and recorded on-screen instruction from leading Disney animators. Is this a good move for the popular step drawing class? Olaf takes over Walt Disney World's animation class.

Finally, Efteling this week announced the opening date for its new family drop ride. Hooghmoed - which shares a theme and backstory with the Baron 1898 roller coaster next door - will debut May 1. Get the details here: Efteling sets May debut for new family drop ride.

Replies (1)