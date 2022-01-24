Theme Park of the Day: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Busch Gardens' Pantheon Gets Its Opening Date

Pantheon, the new Intamin launch coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, will open officially on March 25, the park announced today.

Themed to Roman gods, Pantheon will be the park's eighth coaster and the world's fastest multi-launch coaster, reaching a top speed of 73 mph. The 3,328-foot coaster will stand 180 feet tall and feature a 95-degree drop as well as four launches.

Here is the official on-ride POV video, so you can get a first look at Pantheon for yourself:

Previews will begin March 4 for Platinum pass members, with additional previews March 5-6 and 11-13 for other pass members. Guests must be between 52 and 76 inches to ride.

For discounted tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, please visit our travel partner's Busch Gardens Williamsburg page.

The opening date announcement for Pantheon completes the opening line-up for SeaWorld Parks' four coasters that will be debuting this year:

* * *

Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter.

Replies (0)