With the Disneyland Resort announcing its A Touch of Disney food and beverage event at Disney California Adventure next month, all major theme parks in the United States either have reopened or have announced some form of special in-park event. Well, every theme park property except one.

So what's going on at Universal Studios Hollywood?

Universal's original theme park reopened its CityWalk dining and shopping district last summer, and it's even brought some theme park food over there, selling Butterbeer and other sweets from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. But theme park fans haven't been able to get inside the park's gates, leading to persistent questions asking when Universal would do something.

This morning, about an hour after Disneyland announced the dates and prices for its event, Universal Studios Hollywood posted this cryptic tweet:

?? — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) February 24, 2021

That elicited a back and forth with the Universal Orlando Resort.

?? — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) February 24, 2021

Universal is known for its sassy social media team, which often embraces opportunities to troll fans. So this exchange might mean nothing. But it does at least remind fans that USH is still here.

It's not like Universal Parks and Resorts is lacking for things to do at the moment. It's taking on the biggest task in the theme park industry right now, preparing for the opening of the massive Universal Studios Beijing resort in China this spring. Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan still needs its big grand opening. And don't forget that Veloci-thingie in Orlando, either. Film and television production is back underway on the Universal Studios Hollywood lot, too.

But none of those things help theme park fans in Southern California, who next month will be able to choose from that Disney California Adventure event, the drive-through car show at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Taste of Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm, Build 'N Play Days at Legoland California, or visiting the animals at SeaWorld San Diego.

You can't blame Universal's fans for feeling a bit left out. As the park's tweet suggested, people are looking to see what USH is planning to do next.

