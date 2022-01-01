Holidays at Universal Orlando Wins Best Holiday Event Honor

Holidays at Universal Orlando has won Theme Park Insider's first-ever award for Best Holiday Event.

Featuring Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas in Seuss Landing, and Universal's Holiday Parade Featuring Macy's, Universal Orlando's holiday festivities picked back up this year after a tough 2020 throughout the industry.

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas was the runner-up in our final round voting, followed by Christmas Celebration at SeaWorld Orlando. Other finalists for the award included Knott's Merry Farm at Knott's Berry Farm and Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

In the fall, Theme Park Insider invites subscribers to its email newsletter to nominate candidates in each category for the annual Theme Park Insider Awards. If no candidate receives a majority of the nominations in its category, candidates with the most nominations are named finalists. Theme Park Insider readers then are invited to vote for the winner from among those finalists in a poll posted on the front page of the website.

Here are the other winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards:

