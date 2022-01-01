Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Remains Best Attraction

For the second year in a row, Theme Park Insider readers have selected Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance as the winner of their Best Attraction award.

The anchor attraction in the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge lands at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios has won the honor in both of its years of operation.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance made more news this year by switching from the virtual queue it had used since its openings on both coasts to a traditional queue set-up. However, for those who do not wish to wait, Disney also now offers an Individual Lightning Lane line-skip pass for the attraction at each park, from $15-20 per person per ride.

In the fall, Theme Park Insider invites subscribers to its email newsletter to nominate candidates in each category for the annual Theme Park Insider Awards. If no candidate receives a majority of the nominations in its category, candidates with the most nominations are named finalists. Theme Park Insider readers then are invited to vote for the winner from among those finalists in a poll posted on the front page of the website.

Here are the other winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards:

