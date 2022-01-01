Universal's Mythos Enters Hall of Fame with Best Restaurant Win

Universal Orlando's Mythos continued its dominance of Theme Park Insider's award for Best Restaurant, winning for the fourth year in a row and 10th time overall.

The Islands of Adventure table service restaurant becomes the first 10-time winner in the 21-year history of the Theme Park Insider Awards. As a result, it becomes the inaugural inductee into our Theme Park Insider Awards Hall of Fame.



Mythos Restaurant is proud of its Theme Park Insider Award wins

Based upon the final round vote and nominations, here are Theme Park Insider readers' choice for the Top 10 theme park restaurants:

Mythos at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure Tiffins at Disney's Animal Kingdom Magellan's at Tokyo DisneySea Le Cellier at Epcot Jungle Navigation Co. Skipper Canteen at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Leaky Cauldron at Universal Studios Florida The Three Broomsticks at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure Les Chefs de France at Epcot

In the fall, Theme Park Insider invites subscribers to its email newsletter to nominate candidates in each category for the annual Theme Park Insider Awards. If no candidate receives a majority of the nominations in its category, candidates with the most nominations are named finalists. Theme Park Insider readers then are invited to vote for the winner from among those finalists in a poll posted on the front page of the website.

Here are the other winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards:

