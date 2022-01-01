Jurassic World VelociCoaster Claims Roller Coaster Crown

Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster stormed to the front of the pack in its debut season, claiming our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Roller Coaster this year.

Like last year's winner in this category, its neighbor Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, this Intamin coaster showed strong cross-over appeal with Theme Park Insider readers, winning support beyond the base of roller coaster fans.

Want to learn more about this award-winning production? We talked with its creators, Show Producer Shelby Honea and Creative Director Greg Hall, in a video and podcast episode in 2021.

In the fall, Theme Park Insider invites subscribers to its email newsletter to nominate candidates in each category for the annual Theme Park Insider Awards. If no candidate receives a majority of the nominations in its category, candidates with the most nominations are named finalists. Theme Park Insider readers then are invited to vote for the winner from among those finalists in a poll posted on the front page of the website.

Here are the other winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards:

