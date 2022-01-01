Universal's Jurassic World Coaster Is 2021's Best New Attraction

In another blow-out first-round vote, Theme Park Insider reader overwhelming selected Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure the theme park industry's Best New Attraction of 2021.

We called VelociCoaster "the New Queen of Thrill Rides" in our review when the attraction opened officially last June.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster received well over a majority of the votes among more than three dozen other candidates in the first round, eliminating the need for a run-off vote. Last year's winner, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway from Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios, also won in the first round.

In the fall, Theme Park Insider invites subscribers to its email newsletter to nominate candidates in each category for the annual Theme Park Insider Awards. If no candidate receives a majority of the nominations in its category, candidates with the most nominations are named finalists. Theme Park Insider readers then are invited to vote for the winner from among those finalists in a poll posted on the front page of the website.

Here are the other winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards:

