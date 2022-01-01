Walt Disney World Wins Best Hotel Award for Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge at the Walt Disney World Resort has repeated as Theme Park Insider readers' pick for the Best Theme Park Hotel in 2021.

This is Animal Kingdom Lodge's fifth win in the Best Hotel category in the Theme Park Insider Awards. The Deluxe property is known for the wildlife that guests can watch from the hotel's lobby as well as from many of the hotel's rooms.



Zebras outside Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

Based on the final round vote, here are Theme Park Insider readers' picks for the Top 10 theme park hotels:

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Walt Disney World Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Universal Orlando Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Walt Disney World Loews Royal Pacific Hotel, Universal Orlando Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Orlando Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, Walt Disney World Disney's Grand Californian Resort, Disneyland Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal Orlando

In the fall, Theme Park Insider invites subscribers to its email newsletter to nominate candidates in each category for the annual Theme Park Insider Awards. If no candidate receives a majority of the nominations in its category, candidates with the most nominations are named finalists. Theme Park Insider readers then are invited to vote for the winner from among those finalists in a poll posted on the front page of the website.

Here are the other winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards:

